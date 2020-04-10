M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 68,711 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Progressive by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 42,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $5,791,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Progressive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd bought a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth about $22,762,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 562.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PGR. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Progressive from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Progressive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $80.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Progressive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.80.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

In other news, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.