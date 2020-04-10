M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,188 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 57,538 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $16,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,364,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,489,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,172,666 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $341,093,000 after acquiring an additional 953,739 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,509,128 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $162,245,000 after acquiring an additional 827,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,726,772 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,153,235,000 after acquiring an additional 813,201 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $570,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,436 shares of company stock worth $8,023,063. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

EA opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $114.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

