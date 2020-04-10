M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $11.95 Million Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $11,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average is $53.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.