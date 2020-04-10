M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $12.28 Million Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,924 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $12,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPE opened at $10.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

