M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $17.80 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $17,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $619,639,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in S&P Global by 997.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after buying an additional 1,622,256 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,326.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,081,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,924,000 after purchasing an additional 226,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $283.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average of $266.14. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

