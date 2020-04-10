M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $24.46 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,312 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Shopify worth $24,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $417.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.34 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $202.51 and a 12 month high of $593.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $428.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.43.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $325.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $490.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.67.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

