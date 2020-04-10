M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,107,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,341 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.24% of New York Community Bancorp worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $823,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $1,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

