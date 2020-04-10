M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 102.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $17,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $5,529,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,843,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,301,000 after acquiring an additional 86,704 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $2,708,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 531,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,517,000 after acquiring an additional 54,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $38.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.71. The company has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

