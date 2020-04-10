M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 735,990 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 124.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,327,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,990 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of KeyCorp worth $13,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

