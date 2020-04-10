M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,268 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Tractor Supply worth $19,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after purchasing an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,678,000 after purchasing an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO opened at $88.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.04.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III bought 1,273 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,212.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.