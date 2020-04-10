M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,313 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 11,340 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of NXP Semiconductors worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,068,373 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,701,000 after purchasing an additional 83,664 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after purchasing an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXPI opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.82. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.87 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.85, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.58.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

