M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 261,200 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Suncor Energy worth $14,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,909,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,630,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754,349 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,189,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,056,434,000 after purchasing an additional 217,729 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,000,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891,210 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,894,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $750,420,000 after purchasing an additional 327,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,991,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $722,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $16.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SU shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

