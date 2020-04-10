M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,027,866 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 56.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027,866 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.14% of Trip.com Group worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,210,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $421,412,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $399,300,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $292,625,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $244,190,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of TCOM opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.75. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCOM shares. Citigroup cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.76.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.