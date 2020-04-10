M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 66,327 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 661,035 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 66,327 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Exelon worth $24,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,639,436,000 after buying an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Exelon by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,629,964 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,168,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798,866 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,899,617 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $677,862,000 after purchasing an additional 257,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Vertical Research started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

