M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,705 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,427 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,705 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.77% of Manhattan Associates worth $24,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $57.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MANH shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

