Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 124.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,636 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of Miller Industries worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,338,777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 373,409 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,865,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 348,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,047,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $316.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.57. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

