Mirai (MRI) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Mirai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Mirai has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. Mirai has a total market cap of $1,421.13 and $623.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00338515 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00419402 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00015270 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006406 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000146 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. The official website for Mirai is www.mirai.rocks. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai.

Buying and Selling Mirai

Mirai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Cryptopia and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.