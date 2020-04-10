MOAC (MOAC) Market Cap Tops $9.05 Million

MOAC (CURRENCY:MOAC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 10th. MOAC has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $51,617.00 worth of MOAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MOAC has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One MOAC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00002100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $10.39, $24.68 and $20.33.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MOAC alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007209 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000590 BTC.

MOAC Profile

MOAC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. MOAC’s total supply is 151,205,864 coins and its circulating supply is 62,463,334 coins. MOAC’s official website is moac.io. The Reddit community for MOAC is /r/MOAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MOAC’s official message board is medium.com/@moac_io. MOAC’s official Twitter account is @moac_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MOAC

MOAC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $10.39, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $5.60, $13.77, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $20.33 and $24.68. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MOAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.