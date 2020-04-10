MonaCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $2.98 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $81.33 million and approximately $2.98 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.24 or 0.00017897 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Fisco, Bleutrade and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,913.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.78 or 0.02325480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.59 or 0.03436460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00620392 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014704 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00785994 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00077113 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025714 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00533036 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Fisco, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Zaif, QBTC, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

