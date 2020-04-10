Monarch (MT) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last Week

Monarch (CURRENCY:MT) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One Monarch token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Monarch has a market capitalization of $49,494.85 and approximately $22.00 worth of Monarch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monarch has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

About Monarch

Monarch was first traded on May 18th, 2016. Monarch’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,512,709 tokens. Monarch’s official Twitter account is @MyceliumCom. The official website for Monarch is monarchwallet.com. The Reddit community for Monarch is /r/MonarchToken.

Buying and Selling Monarch

Monarch can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monarch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monarch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monarch using one of the exchanges listed above.

