Monero Classic (XMC) Market Cap Hits $7.52 Million

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00005877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $888.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00793984 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001977 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 18,431,770 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

Monero Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.