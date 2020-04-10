MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Up 7.8% Over Last Week

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $527,921.58 and $1,984.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00017406 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003578 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000803 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 187,199,615 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

