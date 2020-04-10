Morpheus Labs (MITX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $129,311.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.02766740 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00202255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00044353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs’ launch date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. Morpheus Labs’ official website is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.