Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.54.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,869. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.38.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

