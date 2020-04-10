MyBit (MYB) Trading 24.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MyBit (CURRENCY:MYB) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One MyBit token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Bancor Network, LATOKEN and IDEX. MyBit has a total market capitalization of $95,801.54 and approximately $1,799.00 worth of MyBit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MyBit has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MyBit

MyBit launched on July 24th, 2017. MyBit’s total supply is 179,996,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,907,200 tokens. The Reddit community for MyBit is /r/MyBitToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MyBit is mybit.io. MyBit’s official Twitter account is @MyBit_DApp.

Buying and Selling MyBit

MyBit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyBit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyBit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyBit using one of the exchanges listed above.

