Myriad Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $1,100.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. In the last week, Myriad has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,727,774,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org. Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin.

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

