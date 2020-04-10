NAGA Tops 24 Hour Volume of $819.00 (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 10th. NAGA has a market capitalization of $864,985.06 and approximately $819.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

