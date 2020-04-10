Namecoin (NMC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $34.00

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $5.61 million and approximately $34.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Namecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005528 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,888.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.41 or 0.03388489 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00753471 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00013527 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000578 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin (CRYPTO:NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Bitsane, Bittylicious, WEX, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, C-Patex, YoBit, Poloniex and Altcoin Trader. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

