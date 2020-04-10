National Bank Financial Comments on Cogeco Communications Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:CCA)

Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.54. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$586.83 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CCA. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$96.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$112.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cogeco Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$106.38.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$94.37 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$87.47 and a 1 year high of C$120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$101.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$108.44.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

