NCR Co. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for NCR in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut their price target on NCR from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Standpoint Research started coverage on NCR in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Shares of NCR opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. NCR has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87.

In related news, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,037.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $112,424.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in NCR by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,420,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $225,761,000 after buying an additional 269,918 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in NCR by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,060,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,944,000 after buying an additional 33,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NCR by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,647,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $163,394,000 after buying an additional 142,524 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NCR by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,797,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $98,366,000 after buying an additional 756,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in NCR by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,753,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,810,000 after buying an additional 1,400,688 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.