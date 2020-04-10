Neblio Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005583 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Binance. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $6.03 million and approximately $162,136.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019886 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,212,399 coins and its circulating supply is 15,633,381 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Binance and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

