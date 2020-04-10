Nebula AI Price Tops $0.0002 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Nebula AI token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. During the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded up 18.5% against the dollar. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $249,122.40 and $5.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nebula AI

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,901,483,401 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

