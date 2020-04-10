Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after buying an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.22.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $370.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,415,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,072,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $359.52 and a 200-day moving average of $323.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

