Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $96.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.94. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.23 and a beta of 1.31. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $3,028,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,009 shares of company stock worth $4,684,144 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

