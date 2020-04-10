Neutral Dollar Price Reaches $0.99 (NUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $79,756.02 and approximately $4,083.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00014448 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $332.83 or 0.04834121 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00066770 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036866 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014460 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010128 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

