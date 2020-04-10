Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,671 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,296,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,929 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after acquiring an additional 921,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,353,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $193,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,509.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,319 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock traded up $6.78 on Friday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 14,932,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,066,796. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $29.77 and a 52 week high of $57.70.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

