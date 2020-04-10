NewYorkCoin Trading Up 4.3% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $802,391.80 and approximately $266.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Graviex, TOKOK and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00614527 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014796 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008261 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, STEX, Graviex and TOKOK. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.