NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) is Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,433 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.2% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after acquiring an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after acquiring an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE stock traded up $11.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,874,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,825. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.31. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $352,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,069.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,907,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

