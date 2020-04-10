Nexus Price Tops $0.15 (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade and Upbit. In the last week, Nexus has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $58,805.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

