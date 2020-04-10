Noir (NOR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $647.00

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Noir has a market cap of $339,955.26 and approximately $647.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noir has traded down 19.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 378.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.26 or 0.02734309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202696 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00053267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,314,570 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

