NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Reaches Market Capitalization of $300,169.79

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and HitBTC. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $300,169.79 and $586.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005120 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 611,226,406 coins. The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

