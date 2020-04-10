Northcoast Research Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Snap-on in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 8th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.20. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNA. ValuEngine downgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $122.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $90.72 and a 12 month high of $174.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 480.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 832,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,573,000 after acquiring an additional 688,831 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Snap-on by 8.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $104,320,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $19,502,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

