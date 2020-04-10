Norwest Venture Partners Xii LP Reduces Stock Position in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Norwest Venture Partners Xii LP decreased its position in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,352,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Health Catalyst makes up 100.0% of Norwest Venture Partners Xii LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Norwest Venture Partners Xii LP owned about 6.31% of Health Catalyst worth $61,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwest Venture Partners XI LP bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth $102,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 863,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 729,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,323,000 after purchasing an additional 296,314 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 311,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,812,000 after purchasing an additional 215,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 283,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 72,774 shares in the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Raymond James started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

HCAT traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,056,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,674. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $511,942.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,948.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dale Sanders sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $706,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,422.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,565 shares of company stock worth $2,624,004 in the last 90 days.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

