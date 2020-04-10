NPCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,632.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000399 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Escodex. NPCoin has a market cap of $2.00 million and $2,632.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000634 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00076875 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000039 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

