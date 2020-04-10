Numeraire Trading Up 0.1% This Week (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $16.64 or 0.00241629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 395.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014548 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.50 or 0.02736555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00202689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,416,900 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.