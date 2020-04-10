NuShares One Day Trading Volume Tops $105.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 10th. One NuShares token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $658,072.06 and approximately $105.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NuShares has traded up 47.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019860 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares (CRYPTO:NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NuShares

NuShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

