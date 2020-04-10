Nxt Reaches One Day Volume of $1.68 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Nxt has a market capitalization of $9.43 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nxt has traded up 16.1% against the dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nxt alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00019886 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014080 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014666 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005583 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005263 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org.

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Indodax, C-CEX, CoinEgg, Poloniex, OKEx, SouthXchange, Bittrex, Upbit and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nxt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.