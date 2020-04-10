Obyte One Day Volume Reaches $4,532.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for $18.74 or 0.00271101 BTC on exchanges including UPbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Obyte has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and approximately $4,532.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 745,029 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, UPbit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

