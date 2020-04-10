OKB (OKB) Price Up 1.9% This Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 10th. OKB has a market capitalization of $275.57 million and approximately $144.07 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $4.59 or 0.00066675 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and OKEx. During the last seven days, OKB has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000723 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.77 or 0.04598668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00036832 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010336 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

