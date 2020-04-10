Olin Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks boosted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Olin in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Olin alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OLN. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Olin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.87.

OLN opened at $15.10 on Friday. Olin has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.